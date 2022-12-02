  1. EPaper
State-level Para Volleyball Championship begins

December 02, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Nine boys teams and six girls teams are participating in a State-level Para Volleyball Championship organised at Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam, as part of the 90 th birthday celebrations of PMIST chancellor K. Veeramani. The competition began on PMIST premises on Friday with an inaugural function presided over by Paralympic Volleyball Federation of India’s president, N .Chandrashekar. The championship award and other prizes will be presented to winners and achievers at the valedictory function to be held on December 3 afternoon, according to a University release.

