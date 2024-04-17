ADVERTISEMENT

State-level facilitation centre for postal ballot set up in Tiruchi

April 17, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Poll officials unload postal ballot box at the facilitation centre in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

For the first time, the Election Commission of India has established a Centralised Sorting Facilitation Centre for Postal Ballots.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 93,642 postal ballots received for the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu were received here and sorted at the centre and forwarded to the constituencies concerned on Wednesday.

The Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency had received the maximum of 5,445 postal votes. For the Vilavancode Assembly constituency, which goes to by-election, 239 postal ballots were received.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative would save time, labour, cost and ensure a smooth transfer of postal ballots amongst the Lok Sabha constituencies, officials said

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Earlier, several teams of officials would transport the postal ballots from various parts of the State to counting centres concerned. This was an exhaustive exercise.” said an election official.

“However, under the new system, a nodal officer from each of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies brought the postal ballots to the facilitation centre for being sorted here. They will take back postal ballots that belong to their constituencies only,” he added.

Collector M Pradeep Kumar, speaking to media persons, said: “Postal ballots received in the Lok Sabha constituencies till April 16 were segregated constituency-wise at the facilitation centre here. The entire process was monitored by officials.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US