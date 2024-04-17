State-level facilitation centre for postal ballot set up in Tiruchi

April 17, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

For the first time, the Election Commission of India has established a Centralised Sorting Facilitation Centre for Postal Ballots.

A total of 93,642 postal ballots received for the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu were received here and sorted at the centre and forwarded to the constituencies concerned on Wednesday.

The Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency had received the maximum of 5,445 postal votes. For the Vilavancode Assembly constituency, which goes to by-election, 239 postal ballots were received.

The initiative would save time, labour, cost and ensure a smooth transfer of postal ballots amongst the Lok Sabha constituencies, officials said

“Earlier, several teams of officials would transport the postal ballots from various parts of the State to counting centres concerned. This was an exhaustive exercise.” said an election official.

“However, under the new system, a nodal officer from each of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies brought the postal ballots to the facilitation centre for being sorted here. They will take back postal ballots that belong to their constituencies only,” he added.

Collector M Pradeep Kumar, speaking to media persons, said: “Postal ballots received in the Lok Sabha constituencies till April 16 were segregated constituency-wise at the facilitation centre here. The entire process was monitored by officials.”

