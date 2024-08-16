State-level committee clears first package of new road from Panjapur to Karur bypass

The State-level technical committee consisting of senior officials, including the Secretaries of Municipal Administration and Finance, has cleared the package-I of the Tiruchi Corporation project to build a new road from Panjapur to Karur bypass.

The committee, which met recently, discussed and analysed the project in detail. After considering various aspects, the committee gave its green signal to implement package-I of the project.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the Government Order to that effect was expected shortly, thereby giving administrative sanction. The proposal would then be sent for technical sanction. Once it got technical sanction, tendering process would begin.

When the project was conceived, it was planned to implement it at one go. However, to ensure its speedy execution, the project was divided into three packages. While it was estimated that the package-I would cost about ₹68 crore, ₹83 crore would be earmarked for the package-III. Package-II would cost about ₹182 crore. The package-II would revolve around the areas where land acquisition was required, the official added.

He said that efforts were on to place the package-III proposal before the State-level technical committee for clearance. The package-II proposal would be placed before the committee subsequently.

The official said the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO) had come forward to fund construction of the road from Panjapur to Karur Bypass.

Better connectivity

Once the project is completed, the people would get one more road from Panjappur, where the Integrated Bus Terminal is coming up, to Karur Bypass. As per the project, a new road would be formed by strengthening the eastern bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti. It is aimed at strengthening the river banks to avoid breaches and flooding.

As per the project, a 12-km road would be laid from the bus terminal to Karur Bypass. An elevated carriageway will come up on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway near Karumandapam. The project is estimated to cost about ₹340 crore. The carriageway would be nine metres wide and would be built on the eastern bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti via Kuzhumayi Amman Temple and Woraiyur.

