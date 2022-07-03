State issues G.O. to deport five Sri Lankans

‘Steps have been take to deport them at the earliest’

‘Steps have been take to deport them at the earliest’

The State has issued a Government Order (G.O.) to deport five Sri Lankans, lodged in a special camp near the premises of the Central Prison in Tiruchi, to their country. The Sri Lankans, who were charged with various offences, have been kept in the special camp after completion of their punishments.

According to sources, the Home Department, after critical evaluation of the cases of Mayuran, Anandaraja, Amalraj, Roopan and Tajudeen separately, passed an order to deport them to Sri Lanka.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that the order had been communicated to them. Steps had been taken to deport them as early as possible. However, it is learnt that Mayuran and Anandaraja had expressed their willingness to stay in India.

G.O. to release 16

Besides them, Mr. Kumar said the special camp had 98 Sri Lankans. Of them, 67 were charged with petty cases and 31 were charged with serious offences. While some of the cases were under investigation, the others were in trial stages. The release of those charged with serious offences would depend on the legal proceedings and completion of the cases. However, steps had been taken to release the 67 persons, charged with minor crimes. The State government had issued a G.O. to release 16 persons among them. They had already been asked to leave the special camp.

The Collector said a proposal had been sent to the government, detailing the cases of 23 others. A G.O. was expected. Similarly, one more proposal would be sent to the government to release the remaining 22 persons, he said.