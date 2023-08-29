State incentive price for paddy disappoints farmers

August 29, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Delta farmers have expressed their disappointment over the State incentive announced by the Tamil Nadu government for the paddy procurement season commencing from September 1.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced an incentive of ₹ 107 per quintal for the fine variety paddy (Grade A) and ₹ 82 per quintal for common variety paddy to be procured from September 1 through the direct purchase centres (DPCs) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

With the addition of the State incentive, the total price of procurement of fine variety paddy works out to ₹ 2310 per quintal (including the minimum support price of ₹ 2203 per quintal announced by the Union government) and for common variety as ₹ 2265 per quintal (including the MSP of ₹ 2183 per quintal).

Expressing displeasure over the announcement, G.Srinivasan of Ganapathi Agraharam, Papanasam Taluk, Thanjavur district, a progressive farmer, demanded a special incentive of ₹ 500 per quintal for the ‘kuruvai’ paddy to be brought in by the farmers at the DPCs from September 1. Because the farmers have carried out the ‘kuruvai’ cultivation under severe water crisis and financial stress and have so far managed to reap a ‘nominal quantity’ of harvest only.

Citing the DMK’s election assurance of providing ₹ 2500 per quintal for paddy for the past two years, Sundara Vimalanathan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to revise the State incentive amount in such a manner that the farmers who were severely affected by the water shortage problem during the current ‘kuruvai’ season could get ₹ 2500 per quintal for the ‘kuruvai’ paddy measured by them at the DPCs from September 1.

