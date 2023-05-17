State Highways to prepare and digitise field maps

May 17, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The State Highways Department has mooted steps to prepare and computerise the field maps of its assets across the State, said E.V. Velu, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports, here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a review meeting on road safety at Nagapattinam Collectorate, Mr. Velu said the department would soon commence a field survey of its road across the State with the help of trained road safety auditors and engineers.

The outcome of the field survey would be the preparation of a field map of the State Highways and it would be computerised. The digital map will help the department to monitor and take measures to improve road safety and effectively prevent encroachments on its assets.

The Minister also sought interdepartmental coordination to increase the awareness among the public on road safety and directed the officials to follow the standard operating procedures. Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan, MLAs, and senior officials were present.