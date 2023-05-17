HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State Highways to prepare and digitise field maps

May 17, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Highways Department has mooted steps to prepare and computerise the field maps of its assets across the State, said E.V. Velu, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports, here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a review meeting on road safety at Nagapattinam Collectorate, Mr. Velu said the department would soon commence a field survey of its road across the State with the help of trained road safety auditors and engineers.

The outcome of the field survey would be the preparation of a field map of the State Highways and it would be computerised. The digital map will help the department to monitor and take measures to improve road safety and effectively prevent encroachments on its assets.

The Minister also sought interdepartmental coordination to increase the awareness among the public on road safety and directed the officials to follow the standard operating procedures. Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan, MLAs, and senior officials were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.