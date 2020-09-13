State Highways may take over repair of Fort Station Road

TIRUCHI

The State Highways is likely to take over the Fort Station Road soon from the Tiruchi City Corporation for repair and maintenance.

The road with a road overbridge across the Tiruchi-Karur railway line connects Salai Road with the Main Guard Gate. A portion of the approach road suffered extensive damage due to heavy rain recently. While the span of the bridge over the track is being maintained by Southern Railway, the Tiruchi City Corporation maintains the approach road on east and west sides.

The RoB is said to have been built with brick and lime mortar before Independence. It still serves its purpose, helped by frequent maintenance works. Considering the age of the RoB, the Southern Railway and Tiruchi City Corporation had planned to rebuild the RoB and the approach roads.

The civic body decided to develop the approach roads under the Smart City Mission in 2019. But, due to administrative reasons, it changed its plan and decided to seek funds from the State government for the project.

But, the Corporation reversed its decision and sent a proposal to the State Highways Department to hand over the road for rebuilding a few months ago. Considering the urgency of the project, Collector S. Sivarasu took up the matter with the State government for transfer of the control of the Fort Station Road from the civic body to the State Highways as early as possible.

The matter was also brought to the knowledge of Chief Minster Edappadi K. Palaniswami when he visited Tiruchi recently.

As a prelude to the transfer, it is learnt that Divisional Engineer for the Project, U. Velraj inspected the road recently. Besides measuring the road, he was understood to have collected details on RoB and the role of Southern Railway and the State Highways in rebuilding it.

Sources told The Hindu that the proposal was in the active consideration of the State government. Chief Engineer, Projects, Chennai, had initiated steps to formally take over the road from the Corporation. The process would be completed within a few weeks. The detailed project report would be prepared after the formal transfer, officials said.