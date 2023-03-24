State Highways dept. expedites Tiruchi-Dindigul highway widening work

March 24, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State Highways Department has expedited work on widening Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway from Tiruchi Junction road overbridge to Thayanur and is planning to complete the work before August this year.

The actual width of the 7.6 km stretch from Pon Nagar to Thayanur, along with the median, is approximately 14 metres. Commuters allege that the width of the road has been reduced because of the encroachments on either side of the road, making it difficult to navigate. One of the busiest roads in the city, the Tiruchi-Dindigul highway has many higher educational institutions adjacent to the road.

A senior official from the State Highways Department said more than 70% of the works had already been completed. Works were under way to survey and demarcate the boundaries of the road from Pon Nagar to River Korayar for a stretch of 2.6 km. After completing the survey, the department would remove the encroachments and start the stormwater drain works on both sides of the road. Currently, the stormwater drain works have started in the surveyed areas near National College.

The widened road will be a four-way lane having a width of 18 metres. Paver blocks will be mounted adjacent to the road on either side to cover the stormwater drains and to create a pathway for pedestrians. The ongoing works at another five km stretch from River Koraiyar to Thayanur are on the verge of completion.

Apart from widening the 7.6 km stretch, the Highways Department will reconstruct and widen nearly 20 culverts along the road. Reconstruction of six culverts and widening of seven others have been completed so far, the official added. The ₹ 74.80-crore project funded by the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme is likely to be completed by August this year.