State Highways Department clears encroachments along Tiruchi-Dindigul road

May 30, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Tiruchi

The State Highways Department on Tuesday started clearing encroachments in Karumandapam and Ramji Nagar as part of its efforts to widen the roads on Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway and ease vehicular traffic in the area.

“We targeted approximately one km of the road leading into Tiruchi and the process will go on for at least two more days as the number of encroachments on the stretch is high,” a senior official of the department told The Hindu.

The move would try to create at least nine metres of bituminous road on either side of the median, besides installing stormwater drains and restoring sidewalks, said the official.

Commuters and residents in the area have complained often about the proliferation of buildings that have narrowed down the road space gradually over the years.

On Tuesday, while makeshift extensions of commercial establishments were removed quickly by the Highways team, some of the more permanent structures, such as a temple in Ramji Nagar and a shed within the compound of a mosque in Karumandapam, needed more time.

“It was decided to demolish the mosque shed with the consent of community members and Corporation officials, and would add at least 14 feet to the existing road,” said the official.

The widened road would be a four-lane road with paver blocks mounted to cover the stormwater drains.

The ₹74.80-crore project funded by the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme is likely to be completed by August this year.