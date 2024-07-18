ADVERTISEMENT

State govt.’s diplomatic handling of Cauvery issue will not help, says farmers’ association

Published - July 18, 2024 05:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee says as per the Supreme Court order, the Centre should act against riparian States that fail to abide by the CWMA’s directions

The Hindu Bureau

The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee has observed that the Tamil Nadu government’s “diplomatic handling” of the Cauvery river water dispute will not bring any solace to delta farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement here on Wednesday, Committee coordinator P. Maniarasan said that as per the Supreme Court order, the Union government should action against the riparian States if they fail to abide by the directions/orders issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority or the Regulatory Committee.

However, neither the CWMA nor the Tamil Nadu government seem to have approached the Union Government citing this clause whenever Karnataka refused to comply with the authority’s or the regulatory committee’s directions/orders.

Such being the case, the Tamil Nadu government’s failure to pass a resolution citing the Supreme Court order in the recently convened all-party (legislative) meeting on the Cauvery issue was nothing but a balancing act, which would not bring any solace to the hapless Delta farmers, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US