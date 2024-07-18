State govt.’s diplomatic handling of Cauvery issue will not help, says farmers’ association

The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee has observed that the Tamil Nadu government’s “diplomatic handling” of the Cauvery river water dispute will not bring any solace to delta farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement here on Wednesday, Committee coordinator P. Maniarasan said that as per the Supreme Court order, the Union government should action against the riparian States if they fail to abide by the directions/orders issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority or the Regulatory Committee.

However, neither the CWMA nor the Tamil Nadu government seem to have approached the Union Government citing this clause whenever Karnataka refused to comply with the authority’s or the regulatory committee’s directions/orders.

Such being the case, the Tamil Nadu government’s failure to pass a resolution citing the Supreme Court order in the recently convened all-party (legislative) meeting on the Cauvery issue was nothing but a balancing act, which would not bring any solace to the hapless Delta farmers, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.