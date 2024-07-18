GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State govt.’s diplomatic handling of Cauvery issue will not help, says farmers’ association

The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee says as per the Supreme Court order, the Centre should act against riparian States that fail to abide by the CWMA’s directions

Published - July 18, 2024 05:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee has observed that the Tamil Nadu government’s “diplomatic handling” of the Cauvery river water dispute will not bring any solace to delta farmers.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Committee coordinator P. Maniarasan said that as per the Supreme Court order, the Union government should action against the riparian States if they fail to abide by the directions/orders issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority or the Regulatory Committee.

However, neither the CWMA nor the Tamil Nadu government seem to have approached the Union Government citing this clause whenever Karnataka refused to comply with the authority’s or the regulatory committee’s directions/orders.

Such being the case, the Tamil Nadu government’s failure to pass a resolution citing the Supreme Court order in the recently convened all-party (legislative) meeting on the Cauvery issue was nothing but a balancing act, which would not bring any solace to the hapless Delta farmers, he added.

