State govt. urged to file cases against Sri Lankan navy

A group of people, led by Kudanthai Arasan, founder of Tamizhpuligal, and K.M. Sherif, president of Thamizhaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi, staged a demonstration in Thanjavur on Friday seeking justice for Tamil fishermen targetted by the Sri Lankan navy.

The demonstrators assembled near a Sri Lankan-based furniture outlet on Pudukottai Road and raised slogans.

Exhorting the State government to file cases against the Sri Lankan Navy in the International Court of Law, they said that refusal on the part of the State government to register cases against the attacks by the Sri Lankan navy after three fishermen were killed would only encourage the Island nation to carry on the attacks.

Condemning the Centre’s “handling” of the issue, they sought the suspension of the joint Naval exercise of India and Sri Lanka. The demonstrators were arrested and later released in the evening, the police said.

