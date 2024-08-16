GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State govt. urged to file cases against Sri Lankan navy

Published - August 16, 2024 06:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A group of people, led by Kudanthai Arasan, founder of Tamizhpuligal, and K.M. Sherif, president of Thamizhaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi, staged a demonstration in Thanjavur on Friday seeking justice for Tamil fishermen targetted by the Sri Lankan navy.

The demonstrators assembled near a Sri Lankan-based furniture outlet on Pudukottai Road and raised slogans.

Exhorting the State government to file cases against the Sri Lankan Navy in the International Court of Law, they said that refusal on the part of the State government to register cases against the attacks by the Sri Lankan navy after three fishermen were killed would only encourage the Island nation to carry on the attacks.

Condemning the Centre’s “handling” of the issue, they sought the suspension of the joint Naval exercise of India and Sri Lanka. The demonstrators were arrested and later released in the evening, the police said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / India-Sri Lanka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.