HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State govt. taking proactive steps for welfare of differently abled says Minister K.N. Nehru

April 30, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers K.N. Nehru distributing welfare assistance to a differently abled beneficiary at Tiruchi Collectorate on Sunday.

Ministers K.N. Nehru distributing welfare assistance to a differently abled beneficiary at Tiruchi Collectorate on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had been actively taking steps to ensure all the grievances of the differently abled persons are redressed on time, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Speaking at the event organised by the Department of Differently Abled to distribute welfare assistance to 749 beneficiaries at ₹ 4.08 crore at Tiruchi Collectorate, he said Mr. Stalin takes special attention for the welfare of differently abled persons. Braille name boards are being installed in all the places in the Secretariat to make the premises friendly for the differently abled, the Minister said and added the land patta will be issued to the remaining beneficiaries in the district at the earliest.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the State government had been working for the welfare of differently abled persons by taking it as a prime duty. As a result, more than 95% of the differently-abled persons had received their identification cards in Tiruchi district. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and MLAs were present.

Meanwhile, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin participated in the closing ceremony of the week-long photo exhibition on the political journey of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at St. Joseph’s College on Sunday.

He told reporters that the photo exhibition was successfully organised in Tiruchi along the same lines in other cities such as Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore and recorded a footfall of more than a lakh.

The implementation of the announcements made by him in the Assembly during the discussion on demands for grants of his Ministry would begin shortly. The department would consider the demands of the people from rural areas to develop sports infrastructure in their locality, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.