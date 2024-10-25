GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State govt. accords administrative sanction for the package I of Panjapur-Karur Bypass project

As per the package-I of the plan, the 2.2-km. road from Panjapur to Karumandapam would join the Tiruchi-Dindigul highway, providing one more road to Karur bypass

Published - October 25, 2024 09:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
It has been proposed to build a new road by strengthening the eastern bund of the Koraiyar.

It has been proposed to build a new road by strengthening the eastern bund of the Koraiyar. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The State Government has accorded administrative sanction for the package-I of forming a new road from Panjapur to Karur bypass via Koraiyaru and the Kudamuriti.

As per the Government Order, which was passed on Thursday, the package-I of the project will be implemented at an estimate of ₹81.72 crore. Of this, ₹29.93 crore will be sourced as loan from KfW assisted Sustainable Municipal Infrastructure Financing and ₹29.93 crore as grant. About ₹5 crore will be provided under the 15th Central Finance Commission Grants and the Tiruchi Corporation will contribute the remaining ₹16.87 crore.

With the receipt of the administrative sanction, sources told The Hindu that the proposal would be sent for technical sanction. It was expected that it would be cleared within 10 days. Tender would be floated in November. Scrutiny of tender documents might take place in December and the work order would be issued subsequently.

As per the package-I of the plan, the eastern bund of the Koraiyaru from Panjapur would be converted into a carriageway. The 2.2-km. road from Panjapur to Karumandapam would join the Tiruchi-Dindigul highway. The new road would be nine metres wide. A flyover would be constructed above the railway line between Edamalaipattipudur and Rettamalai.

When the project was conceived, it was planned to implement it at one go. However, to ensure its speedy execution, the project was divided into three packages. It is estimated that it would cost ₹360 crore. While the package-I would cost ₹81.72 crore, it was expected that the package-III would cost ₹68 crore. and the package-II would cost about ₹211 crore. The package-II would revolve around the areas where land acquisition was required.

Once completed, it would provide more road from Panjappur, where the Integrated Bus Terminal is coming up, to Karur Bypass. As per the project, a new road would be formed by strengthening the eastern bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti. It has been planned to strengthen the river banks to avoid breaches and flooding.

