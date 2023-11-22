State government urged to repeal Land Consolidation (Special Projects) Act

November 22, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee has called upon the State government to withdraw the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023, for the benefit of farmers and to facilitate unhindered agricultural activities.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, committee coordinator, P. Maniarasan welcomed the granting of conditional bail to 20 farmers arrested in connection with the ongoing protest against acquisition of fertile lands through SIPCOT in Cheyyar belt for establishing industrial units and regretted the detention of Arul of Athipadi near Uthankarai, who is spearheading the protest, under Goondas Act.

Expressing displeasure over the change in the stance of the party which came to power in the State by giving an election assurance that alteration of land usage pattern without the consent of farmers would be prevented, Mr. Maniarasan cautioned that mushrooming of industrial activities by wiping out agricultural activity would spell doom to the very existence of villages.

Terming the arrest and subsequent slapping of the Goondas Act on protesting farmers as nothing but a warning issued to those opposing or who tend to oppose the industrial policy of the rulers, the CRRC coordinator said that a demonstration demanding the repeal of TNLC (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 and withdrawing of all the police cases filed against the protesting farmers would be organised by the committee in Thanjavur on November 30.

