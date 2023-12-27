State government urged to procure copra from NAFED

December 27, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Thanjavur South District Unit, staged a demonstration at Thanjavur on December 27 urging the Tamil Nadu government to procure copra from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) and extract coconut oil for sale through the public distribution system.

The demonstrators who assembled near the District Collectorate on the Tiruchi-Nagapattinam Highway raised slogans exhorting the DMK government to come to the rescue of the coconut farmers by procuring the ball copra stock to be disposed by the NAFED through e-auction since it would help check lowering of the open market price of ball copra.

Hitherto, the private mills and middlemen were quoting around ₹85 per kilogram of copra and this would get pulled down further if the NAFED auctioned around one lakh tonnes of copra stock, procured by NAFED at the PSS (price support scheme) price of ₹108.60 per kilogram earlier this year.

Thus, to sustain the open market price of copra at least at the current market price of ₹85 the DMK government should participate in the e-auction and manufacture coconut oil for sale through the PDS outlets at an affordable price, they said.

Failing which, the demonstrators claimed, the private mill owners and middlemen would pull down the open market price further forcing the coconut farmers to dispose of their stock at an unaffordable price. The intervention of the Tamil Nadu government would help retain the open market price of copra at the same level and ensure the availability of coconut oil at an affordable price to families depending on the PDS for their monthly grocery and other household requirement, they added.