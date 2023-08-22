State government urged to depute a team to Karnataka

August 22, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee has urged the Tamil Nadu government to depute a team to Karnataka to assess the actual storage level at reservoirs/dams across the Cauvery and its tributaries in that State.

Slogans highlighting the demand were raised at a demonstration organised by the committee in Thanjavur on Tuesday to condemn the intransigent attitude of the Karnataka government in sharing of Cauvery water.

The demonstrators led by committee coordinator P. Maniarasan also exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to invoke economic sanctions on Karnataka and reject the Cauvery Water Management Authority headed by Saumitra Kumar Haldar.

They also urged the Centre to dissolve CWMA and form a new authority which would remain neutral.

Meanwhile, V.Jeevakumar of Budalur, a progressive farmer, has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to announce crop insurance for samba cultivation with more relaxations in view of the financial loss suffered by delta farmers who took up kuruvai cultivation with a lot of hope.

Demanding a special package for samba, he urged the State government to carry out the present legal battle with a focus on how to make the Karnataka government comply with the Supreme Court order relating to the sharing of Cauvery water only and not get diverted by other issues.