State Department of Archaeology begins conservation work at Sadayar Koil

March 03, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State Department of Archaeology, in association with the Public Works Department, has commenced conservation and maintenance work at Sadaiyar Koil, a protected monument at Tiruchanampoondi in Budalur taluk of Thanjavur district.

The temple was declared a protected monument under sub-section 3 of Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1966. Following directions of T. Udhayachandran, Principal Secretary, Finance, and Commissioner of Archaeology, and under supervision of the Joint Director of Archaeology R. Sivanandham, a team led by N. Rajesh, Assistant Engineer from the State Department of Archaeology, is carrying out the conservation and maintenance work of the temple.

According to Mr. Rajesh, the State government has allocated ₹26.60 lakh for the project. The restoration would be carried out by using traditional material. The scope of work includes providing and laying dwarf wall using random rubble masonry with chain link fencing, supplying, and fixing cut stone flooring, plastering, plumbing, and electrical and lighting arrangement work.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources in the Department of Archaeology, the temple was constructed in the early Chola architectural style during 9-10th century CE. An inscription of Nandivarma Pallava III (9th century CE) was engraved on a pillar in the front mandapam of the temple. Several inscriptions belonging to the period of Chola king Paranthaka-I are found in the temple. These inscriptions mention the name of the presiding deity as Thirukkadaimudi Mahadeva and Thiruchchadaimudi Mahadeva.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.