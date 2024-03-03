GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State Department of Archaeology begins conservation work at Sadayar Koil

The State government has allocated ₹26.60 lakh for the project and the restoration work would be carried out by using traditional material in the 10th Century temple

March 03, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
Sadayar Koil at Tiruchanampoondi in Budalur Taluk in Thanjavur district, where the conservation works are being carried out.

Sadayar Koil at Tiruchanampoondi in Budalur Taluk in Thanjavur district, where the conservation works are being carried out. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State Department of Archaeology, in association with the Public Works Department, has commenced conservation and maintenance work at Sadaiyar Koil, a protected monument at Tiruchanampoondi in Budalur taluk of Thanjavur district.

The temple was declared a protected monument under sub-section 3 of Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1966. Following directions of T. Udhayachandran, Principal Secretary, Finance, and Commissioner of Archaeology, and under supervision of the Joint Director of Archaeology R. Sivanandham, a team led by N. Rajesh, Assistant Engineer from the State Department of Archaeology, is carrying out the conservation and maintenance work of the temple.

According to Mr. Rajesh, the State government has allocated ₹26.60 lakh for the project. The restoration would be carried out by using traditional material. The scope of work includes providing and laying dwarf wall using random rubble masonry with chain link fencing, supplying, and fixing cut stone flooring, plastering, plumbing, and electrical and lighting arrangement work.

According to sources in the Department of Archaeology, the temple was constructed in the early Chola architectural style during 9-10th century CE. An inscription of Nandivarma Pallava III (9th century CE) was engraved on a pillar in the front mandapam of the temple. Several inscriptions belonging to the period of Chola king Paranthaka-I are found in the temple. These inscriptions mention the name of the presiding deity as Thirukkadaimudi Mahadeva and Thiruchchadaimudi Mahadeva.

