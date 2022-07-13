State Commission for Women Chairperson holds review meeting

Tiruchi : 13/7/22: Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women Chairperson A.S. Kumari having a look at the dolls displayed at a stall in Thanjavur railway junction on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women A. S. Kumari held a review meeting here on Wednesday to determine reach of welfare schemes for women being implemented through the District Social Welfare Office, and the functioning of old age homes and women’s hostels.

The meeting was organised by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department in which Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and officials participated.

The number of petitions received through the National Commission for Women, those which were disposed of and the number of those which were pending were also reviewed. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Kumari said 10 mentally ill women were rescued and provided with accommodation with medical facilities.

Ms. Kumari reviewed the number of petitions received from women affected by domestic violence and dowry harassment. She ascertained the functioning of 21 old age homes and 16 women’s hostel in the district, an official release said.

Accompanied by senior officials, Ms. Kumari visited stalls put up by women SHGs to sell handicraft items. She also visited the Thanjavur Railway Station where a stall displaying Thanjavur dolls has been established under the ‘One Station One Product’ Scheme.