State award for Thanjavur veena artisan

N. Rajendran, a fourth-generation veena maker, won the Poompuhar State Award this year

N. Rajendran has been making the veena and other traditional string instruments in Thanjavur for over 40 years. File photo | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

It was a proud moment for N. Rajendran, 63, a fourth generation maker of the veena in Thanjavur, when he received the Poompuhar State Awards of the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited from Chief Minister M.K.Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai this week.

“Nobody in my family has won an award for this craft before — this is an honour for both me and my forefathers,” Mr. Rajendran told The Hindu.

N. Rajendran, veena craftsman, at work on an instrument at his home-based workshop in Thanjavur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thanjavur’s veena got a Geographical Indications (GI) tag in 2014, and engages around 150 artisan families in its production.

The veteran craftsman was one among 10 recipients of the Poompuhar award on Wednesday. The state honour consists of a four-gram gold medal, a ‘thamirapathiram’, a certificate and a cash component of ₹.50,000.

Mr. Rajendran makes bespoke string instruments like the Saraswathi Veena, Ekantha Veena, Rudra Veena and Tanpura in his home-based workshop in the temple town’s Srinivasapuram neighbourhood.

“I had to spend a few weeks filming the making of a veena from scratch, for official scrutiny,” said Mr. Rajendran. Known to have a yen for fusion designs, his winning entry was a veena with peacock feather-style embellishments on the resonator and stem. Earlier last year, he was in the news for creating a ‘Mayuri Yaazh’, an ancient open-stringed harp of Tamil music with the resonator base shaped like a peacock.

“I try to adapt heritage styles to blend in with a modern sound. It’s an ongoing experiment with every veena,” he said.

Even though he grew up watching veenas being made, and got trained in the family business himself, Mr. Rajendran didn’t really take it up professionally until his father Natarajan passed away. He quit his job in a bus company in Pollachi and returned home to Thanjavur to continue his ancestral legacy.

Having spent over four decades in the field, Mr. Rajendran has seen the craft changing in both material and manufacture. The ‘vajram’ (plant-based resin glue) and hand-shaven bamboo nails have been replaced with epoxy adhesives and iron nails. Even the smaller secondary ‘kudam’ of the veena is now made of reinforced plastic (fibre) rather than wood, to allow musicians to hold the instrument for long periods of time.

However the main body of the veena still requires seasoned wood of jackfruit trees, sourced from Panruti. Most of the assembly remains manual, and like many instrument makers, Mr. Rajendran is also trained in Carnatic music.

“This award is a validation of our traditional craft; I hope it will make me work harder,” he said.