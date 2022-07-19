Tiruchirapalli

State award for historian

R. Kalaikkovan receives the award from Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan in Chennai on Monday.
Special Correspondent TIRUCHI July 19, 2022 18:38 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 18:38 IST

The State government’s U.Ve.Sa Award 2021 was presented to R. Kalaikkovan, Director, M. Rajamanikkanar Centre for Historical Research, Tiruchi, in Chennai on Monday.

The award carrying a citation, gold medal and cash of ₹2 lakh was presented to Mr. Kalaikkovan by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan during the Tamil Nadu Day celebration .

The award, given by the Department of Tamil Development, was given in recognition of his services to the Tamil language.

Mr. Kalaikkovan, who is also an ophthalmologist, is a multi-faceted writer and has authored over 30 books on history, literature, Thokkappiyam and medicine, over 100 essays, 30 short stories and other works. He is also the founder editor of Varalaaru, a research journal. He has brought out historical evidences through his extensive research of over 100 temples in Tamil Nadu, read the citation signed by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

He is the recipient of various other awards, including the Tholkappiyar Award, given by the Centre.

