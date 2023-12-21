State Archaeology Department begins study on Thevaram copper plates found in Sirkazhi temple

December 21, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A seven-member expert team of the State Archaeology Department on Wednesday began a study of the rare copper plates with Thevaram hymns inscribed on them, which were unearthed at the Sattainathar Temple in Sirkazhi in April this year.

The team, led by R. Sivanantham, Joint Director, State Archaeology Department, commenced the process of cleaning and documenting the plates which have been kept in safe custody at the temple.

On April 16 this year, as many as 493 copper plates besides several panchaloka idols were unearthed during the renovation of the temple, also known as Thoniappar Temple, under the administrative control of the Dharmapuram Adheenam.

Among the find, about 410 plates were said to be in good shape and about 80 were found broken. The inscription on many of the plates was not clear as they were covered with moss.

The team which arrived in Sirkazhi on Wednesday started off with an exercise to clean the plates. “We have begun the process of cleaning the plates using the standard procedure. The exercise is expected to go on for about 10-15 days. Once the cleaning is completed, we will study the inscriptions on the plates and document them. We hope the exercise will help in dating the copper plates and tracing their origin,” Mr.Sivanantham told The Hindu. The inscribed plates would be copied either digitally or through traditional methods, he added.

Although there have been epigraphical evidences pointing to the existence of copper plates inscribed with Thevaram hymns, this was the first time they were actually found. Palm leaf manuscripts had been found on the hymns of the three Saivite saints —Thirugnanasambandar, Thirunavukkarasar and Sundarar.

Inscriptions in the Chidambaram temple refer to the practice of inscribing Thevaram hymns on copper plates. Incidentally, Sirkazhi is the birthplace of Thirugnanasambandar, he pointed out.