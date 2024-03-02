Pachamalai tourism project in Tiruchi district gets administrative nod

March 02, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for the tourism development project at Pachamalai, a low mountain range of the Eastern Ghats, in Tiruchi district.

Generating livelihood for the tribes of Pachamalai, opening up some potential hotspots for tourists, and showcasing and preserving the biodiversity of the hills are the objectives of the project, which has been named as Tribal Livelihood Park Through People’s Eco-Tourism at Pachamalai.

The project aims at promoting sustainable tourism, stimulate economic growth, and elevate the tourism potential of the Koraiyar falls as a premier tourist destination in the Pachamalai region. It will be implemented under the Tamil Nadu Innovative Initiative (TNII). The State government has released ₹4.27 crore to implement the project.

Under the project, the Tourism Department, with the participation of the Forest Department and the Rural Development Department, will create basic infrastructure and safety measures for tourists at important points of the Koraiyar falls and the Mangalam falls at Pachamalai.

The Mangalam stream originates in Salem district, flows through Tiruchi district, and becomes a source of irrigation at Ettuerumaipallam in Perambalur district. The Koraiyar originates and ends in Tiruchi district. Both of them have the potential to attract tourists. However, the region does not have basic infrastructure and amenities to ensure safe bath for tourists and the project is expected to address these issues.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who was made a nodal officer for the project, told The Hindu that construction of treehouses, establishment of forest/nature walk, formation of trekking trails along the Chinna Mangalam falls and the Koraiyar falls, construction of rest sheds and resting areas for trekkers, creation of parking lot, and entrance counters were some of the components of the project.

“The project will be a big boost to the tourism potential at Pachamalai, a less explored nature’s beauty. The move will change the profile of the low range hills,” said Mr. Pradeep Kumar. He said that adventure tourism and trekking would be the focus. The tourism initiatives would provide sustainable employment opportunities for the tribes. Guided tours would be organised through the Tourism Department.

