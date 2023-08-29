HamberMenu
State accords administrative sanction for phase-IV of UGD project in Tiruchi

August 29, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
It has been decided to complete the new project within two years from the date of commencement of work.

It has been decided to complete the new project within two years from the date of commencement of work. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The State Government has accorded administrative sanction (AS) for the phase-IV of underground drainage project in Tiruchi.

A high-power committee accorded the sanction after studying the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by the Tiruchi City Corporation a few days ago. The proposal has been sent for technical sanction.

A senior official told The Hindu that it was expected that the project would clear the evaluation of the technical committee shortly. Similarly, a Government Order was expected within one or two weeks. It would cost ₹ 210 crore to implement the Phase-IV UGD project. It would be implemented under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUIT). The contribution of the Corporation would be about 20% of the total estimate.

Once the GO was issued, the Corporation would float a tender for finalising the contractor. Preliminary work for floating tender was stated. All areas, that were left out in the Phase-I, Phase-II and Phase-III UGD projects, would be added in the Phase-IV project. It had been decided to complete the new project within two years from the date of commencement of work, the official added.

According to sources, nine wards will be partially covered under the new project. Wards 8 and 25 are among the wards to be covered. Underground pipelines will be laid for about 140 km. It is designed in such a way to carry the waste collected from household connections through gravity. In the areas, where the gravitational force can not be used, lifting stations will be constructed to carry the waste. The pipelines will be connected with the UGD mains, which were laid under the Phase-I, Phase-II and Phase-II projects.

With the implementation of the new project, the official said that the total areas of the city covered under UGD would go up beyond 90%. It was difficult to achieve 100% coverage as the city was expanding and new areas were being added.

