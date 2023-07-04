Start-up joins hands with SHGs to market vegetables at Manachanallur Uzhavar Sandhai

July 04, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - TIRUCHI

A group of young entrepreneurs, who promoted E-Sandhai, a start-up, have joined hands with Self Help Groups to market fresh vegetables grown by farmers at the Uzhavar Sandhai in Mannachanallur.

Though their company procures and markets the agricultural produce from Farmer Producer Companies, they provide logistic support to the SHG members to transport fresh vegetables from far away places so as to sell them at the Uzhavar Sandhai. On behalf of them, the start up company procures the vegetables from Ooty, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and others without the involvement of middlemen and transport to Mannachanallur.

The company makes it a point to reach the vegetables, mostly grown in hill areas, to the Uzhavar Sandhai in early hours. It has also given its cold storage facility to store vegetables.

According to official sources, three tonnes of vegetables are sold by the SHGs at the Mannachanallur Uzhavar Sandhai. The role of women members of the SHGs is to take care of visiting the Uzhavar Sandhai to sell vegetables. All other aspects are being taken care by E-Sandhai.

“We find good patronage for the vegetables sold by SHGs. The arrangement with E-Sandhai augurs well for the SHGs and the customers as they get fresh vegetables at the best prices,” says Saravanan, Deputy Director, of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, Tiruchi.

V. Chollin Selvan, founder and Chief Executive Officer of E-Sandhai, said that his company did not charge anything except for its service. The vegetables were delivered to the SHGs at the same prices procured from the Farmers’ Producer Companies. It was aimed at supporting both farmers and SHGs.

