Start-up founded by SASTRA alumnus designs innovative kits

Having developed a cost-effective respiratory product for the country's defence personnel earlier, a biomedical research and development start-up founded by an alumnus of SASTRA Deemed University has approached the State government with innovative kits it has developed for the country's fight against novel corona virus.

The efficiency of the products: AURA Dokat (to deployed in the isolation wards to support doctors and paramedics), CURA Dokat (Autonomous robot with UV light tower to disinfect hospital beds and environment) and CURA Docket (to disinfect the novel coronavirus using UV light), products developed along with two other start-ups was explained by V. Pragadeeswaran, Founder and CEO of Aries Biomed Technology, Coimbatore, to senior officials of the Health Department.

As a pioneering company to manufacture unique products for biomedical testing and validation, the start-up company that came into being during 2015 had developed and manufactured mobile handy turbine-based resuscitation units for Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL) Research and Development unit of DRDO.

The autonomous robots helps in reducing exposure risk to medical personnel and improving efficiency. Running along photosensitive strips on the ground to carry trays of food and medicines, the robots equipped with optical and magnetic sensors know where to stop, and returns to the origin after the task is completed.

The CURA Dokat has proved more effective in sanitising entire rooms, especially on door handles and shadow areas, significantly reducing population of microbes under five minutes.

The UV-disinfectant robots can be used to sanitise hospitals, emergency medical service vehicles and isolation wards. The rays are detrimental to microorganisms. There must be no person in the room when the robot is activated, Mr. Pragadeeswaran, who had completed M. Tech in Biomedical Engineering in SASTRA Deemed University said.

Incubated in PSG-STEP facility, the start-up funded by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council and Department of Science and Technology, had tied up with Katomaran, another start-up specialising in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, to develop the innovative products to deal with novel coronavirus.

The start-ups had in recent years designed emergency transport ventilators and anaesthesia ventilators.

“There is no need for sophisticated ventilators to treat COVID 19 patients. A basic model with the required functionalities could be manufactured cost-effectively even for ₹1,000 to 1,500 per unit, when manufactured on a large scale,” Mr. Pragadeeswaran said.