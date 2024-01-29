Starfish spotted near Adhiramapattinam

January 29, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Starfish with four, six and seven arms were spotted in the coastal areas of Adhiramapattinam during an exploratory study conducted by a team of professors and research scholars recently.

According to a press release from Khadir Mohideen College, the team comprising the K. Muthukumaravel, associate professor, department of zoology; M. Saiyad Musthafa, assistant professor, and the research scholars from the college and The New College, Chennai, discovered these rare starfish.

Normally, starfish are pentagonal with five perfect arms and small spines and are a protected endangered species found in Lakshadweep and Gulf of Mannar marine biosphere reserves, the release added.

