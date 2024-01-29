ADVERTISEMENT

Starfish spotted near Adhiramapattinam

January 29, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Starfish with four, six and seven arms were spotted in the coastal areas of Adhiramapattinam during an exploratory study conducted by a team of professors and research scholars recently.

According to a press release from Khadir Mohideen College, the team comprising the K. Muthukumaravel, associate professor, department of zoology; M. Saiyad Musthafa, assistant professor, and the research scholars from the college and The New College, Chennai, discovered these rare starfish.

Normally, starfish are pentagonal with five perfect arms and small spines and are a protected endangered species found in Lakshadweep and Gulf of Mannar marine biosphere reserves, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US