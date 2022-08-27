Standing ‘kuruvai’ crop inundated

ADVERTISEMENT

A breach on Vennar bank near Poigainallur in the district resulted in the inundation of standing ‘kuruvai’ crop.

According to official sources, the bank suffered a breach on Thursday as the volume of water flowing through the Vennar river in the region suddenly increased due to heavy rain for the past few days at night.

Due to the breach, knee-deep water stagnated in the fields at Poigainallur and adjoining villages on Friday morning. Subsequently, PWD officials reduced the flow into the Vennar at Moonar Head and plugged the breach.

The rainwater that stagnated on the fields was expected to drain in a day or two, sources said.