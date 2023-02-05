ADVERTISEMENT

Standing crops on 1.98 lakh acres in delta region face brunt of unseasonal rainfall; Ministers inspect

February 05, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Farmers urge the State to provide a compensation of ₹30,000 per acre of damaged crop

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Sunday inspected the damage that the latest spell of heavy unseasonal rain caused to the crops on an estimated 1.98 lakh acres across Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts in the Cauvery delta.

Mr. Sakkarapani inspected the damage to the crops in Tiruvarur district and the damage to the paddy at harvest stage at Puthur near Ammapettai in Thanjavur district. Mr. Panneerselvam inspected the damage to paddy, ‘urad’ and groundnut in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts. They also assessed the damage to paddy stored at procurement centres.

Farmers of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts made a representation to Mr. Sakkarapani, urging the government to provide a compensation of ₹30,000 per acre of damaged crop and ensure the procurement of paddy with a 22% moisture content. The Ministers told them that their demands would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Panneerselvam told media persons that the 58-lakh tonne paddy procurement target for this year could be scaled down because of the damage. Efforts would be made to secure insurance compensation for farmers in Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai, where the rain damaged the crops on 1.27 lakh hectares.

