Tiruchirapalli

Standing crops inundated

Fields inundated with rainwater at Vendaiyampatti near Budalur in Thanjavur district.  

THANJAVUR

Overflowing of water from a lake near here has led to inundation of standing crops on around 500 acres.

Due to the heavy inflow of rainwater to Mamundi lake in Adhinampattu hamlet near Vengaroyankudikadu for the past few days resulted in overflowing of water from the lake. The rainwater that overflowed by eroding the top portion of the bund on the southern side of the lake inundated the standing crop on the fields in Adhinampattu and nearby revenue villages, sources said.

Meanwhile, the standing crops on few hundred acres at Vendaiyampatti near Budalur and at Pudur Nadupatti near Ammapettai were also submerged in rainwater due to the unseasonal heavy rain that lashed this part of the district for the past few days, they added.

