Thanjavur

18 February 2021 16:40 IST

The need to standardise latest technologies in agriculture operations in delta districts was stressed by A. Justin, Joint Director, Agriculture, Thanjavur.

Inaugurating a seminar on the advantages of Zero Tillage Planting Machine (ZTPM) for sowing rice fallow crops organised at Aduthurai on Tuesday by the Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute (TRRI), Aduthurai, in association with the Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering, Coimbatore, Mr. Justin said the extensive field studies should be conducted to standardise the technologies in the Cauvery delta region.

Referring to the declining trend in pulse production in the country in general and particularly in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Justin emphasised the need to increase the area of cultivation of pulses in the Delta region after samba harvest.

Deployment of ZTPM would help counter problems such as non-availability of farmhands for sowing of pulses during peak labour demand period of December and January months, TRRI Director V. Ambethgar said.

Dr. Ambethgar claimed that the deployment of ZTPM would help maintain crop population which is a key factor for higher yield in pulse.

Forty-two officials in the grade of Assistant Directors of Agriculture and Horticulture, Assistant Executive Engineers, Agricultural and Horticultural Officers and officials of Agriculture Business participated in the seminar, according to a TRRI release.

In addition to the officials from the Agriculture and Horticulture departments, undergraduate students from the Agricultural Colleges at Coimbatore and Echankottai and from Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College, Tiruchi, attended the seminar.

Meanwhile, a group of students from Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Thanjavur, have designed a farm vehicle to plough, sow, transplant and harvest crops using a bicycle. The students, N. M. Yuvaraj, K. Thulasi Ram and P. Vedha Sri guided by their Physics Teacher, K. Sundari have also designed an agrobot to sense excess water and store the same and also a drone to detect crop diseases and monitor crop growth. They also presented their invention at the virtual IRIS National Fair held during January this year, according to a school release.