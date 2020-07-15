Stamp design competition

TIRUCHI

The Department of Posts has invited entries for its annual stamp design (photography) competition.

The department conducts the competition every year and winning entries are used for designing commemorative postage stamps and other philatelic items issued on the occasion of Independence Day. This year, the competition on the theme ‘UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India (Cultural)’ was launched on July 7 on the portal mygov.in, R. Ganapathi Swaminathan, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Tiruchi, said in a press release.

Contestants of all age groups and from all parts of the country can participate in the competition by uploading the photographs clicked by them on the portal through the web-link: https://www.mygov.in/task/design-stamp-themed-unesco-world-heritage-sites-india-cultural/

Last date for submission of entries is July 27. For more information, dial 0431-2414149.