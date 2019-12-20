Stall at Tiruchi railway junction fined by panel for not levying GST

The Passenger Services Committee of the Ministry of Railways headed by its chairman Ramesh Chandra Ratn which inspected the Tiruchi junction on Thursday imposed fine of ₹5,000 on an eatery stall at the station for not levying the GST.

Mr. Ramesh Chandra Ratn who was accompanied by the three panel members told reporters after conducting a nearly hour-long inspection at Tiruchi junction that the station would be equipped with six new escalators and three lifts for the benefit of the travelling public. The new facilities were expected to come up in a year.

Mr. Ratn said although cleanliness standards at Tiruchi Junction by and large met with the Swachhta initiative of the Central government there were still some shortcomings. The Committee had embarked on inspection of railway stations across the country, he said adding that the panel had visited 175 stations covering 15 States so far.

During the course of the inspection at Tiruchi junction accompanied by divisional railway officers, Mr. Ratn found some taps on platform 2 without supply of drinking water and some taps which were constantly leaking. He asked the accompanying railway officials about the problems instructing them to address the issue. Mr. Ratn said the panel was on a four-day inspection in Tamil Nadu having already inspected Chennai Egmore and Tambaram stations.

Ahead of inspecting Tiruchi junction, the panel members inspected the Srirangam railway station and were happy with its cleanliness, he said adding that the committee had given cash reward of ₹ 5,000 to the station in-charge. The committee, he said, was happy with the introduction of new coaches, new trains and improvements of stations on a par with global standards.

The panel members during the course of their inspections had been interacting with passengers ascertaining their feedback since majority of the travellers used trains. Mr. Ratn said he had asked officials to ensure proper seating arrangements for travellers boarding at Tiruchi junction. He also asked the officials to replace the old chairs with new ones in the waiting halls and provide adequate number of fans in all platforms. Mr. Ratn asked the Railway Protection Force officers about a non-functional scanner at the entrance of the station.

He said the committee would recommend that books and other literatures with vulgar contents should not be permitted for sale in railway stations.