Stalin’s comment a rant, says CM

Chief Minster Edappadi K.Palaniswami on Wednesday ridiculed DMK leader M.K.Stalin over the latter’s comment on him wearing a green shawl.

“Mr. Stalin seems to get irritated and speaks ill of me whenever I mention about my origin in a farmer family. His comment that I am not qualified to wear the green shawl is an inconsequential rant against a hard working farmer,” Mr. Palaniswami, who was here, said.