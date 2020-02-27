Tiruchirapalli

Stalin’s comment a rant, says CM

Chief Minster Edappadi K.Palaniswami on Wednesday ridiculed DMK leader M.K.Stalin over the latter’s comment on him wearing a green shawl.

“Mr. Stalin seems to get irritated and speaks ill of me whenever I mention about my origin in a farmer family. His comment that I am not qualified to wear the green shawl is an inconsequential rant against a hard working farmer,” Mr. Palaniswami, who was here, said.

