Stalin warns of action against police personnel over sale of narcotics in the State

August 26, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday warned of stern action against police personnel concerned if sale of ganja and other narcotic substances was carried out in their jurisdictions.

Chairing a meeting to review the law and order situation in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts, Mr. Stalin urged the police to crack down on those selling ganja and other narcotic substances. “Drugs are not only a major law and order issue but also an impediment to future growth. You should strive to raise awareness among youth and students against the ill effects of substances such as gutka and pan masala,” he said.

Mr. Stalin, who held the meeting in Nagapattinam, also called upon the district administrations and the police to work in tandem to maintain law and order, and in particular, to check crime against women and children, illicit liquor and narcotic substances, murders and dacoities. Several new industries were coming to Tamil Nadu, reflecting the faith reposed on this government and the peaceful situation in the State. Over the past two years, there has been no major law and order issue, he said.

He directed the police to closely follow up on cases of sexual abuse against children and ensure conviction of the accused. All pending court cases should be properly followed upon. The image of police is built by the impression created in the minds of the public when they visit the police stations. Police personnel should realise this and act with responsibility and compassion, he said..

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to put in place adequate precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident during the forthcoming Velankanni festival and Vinayagar Chathurthi rallies.

Mr. Stalin discussed various issues in the four districts with Home Secretary P. Amudha; Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal; Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order A. Arun; Inspector General of Police, Intelligence K.A. Senthil Velan; Inspector General of Police, Central Zone G. Karthikeyan; Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range T. Jayachandran.

District Collectors T. Charusree (Tiruvarur), A.P. Mahabharathi (Mayiladuthurai), Deepak Jacob, (Thanjavur), Johny Tom Varghese (Nagapattinam) and Superintendent of Police T.P. Suresh Kumar (Tiruvarur), K. Meena (Mayiladuthurai), Ashish Rawat (Thanjavur), Harsh Singh (Nagapattinam) participated in the meeting.