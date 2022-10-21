Stalin to visit Ariyalur on November 5

The Hindu Bureau ARIYALUR
October 21, 2022 08:42 IST

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar inspects the site at Kollapuram in Ariyalur district on Thursday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Ariyalur district on November 5 to take part in a government function to be held at Kollapuram. Mr. Stalin will distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries of Ariyalur and neighbouring Perambalur districts at the function and lay the foundation for new projects besides inaugurating those that have been completed.

Mr. Sivasankar, accompanied by Ariyalur Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi, Perambalur Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya and other officials inspected the function venue at Kollapuram where arrangements are under way ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit . 

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sivasankar said around 16,888 government buses were being operated all over the State in connection with the forthcoming Deepavali festival. State Transport Corporation officials have been advised to ensure that government buses were operated at all places.

Later, Mr. Sivasankar presided over a meeting held at the Ariyalur Collectorate to discuss arrangements needed to be made for the Chief Minister’s visit. Superintendents of Police S. Mani (Perambalur), K. Feroz Khan Abdulla (Ariyalur) and other department officials participated, said a press release.

