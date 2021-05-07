Stalin reviews COVID-19 measures in Pudukottai

Pudukottai

07 May 2021 19:18 IST

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Friday reviewed COVID-19 prevention measures under implementation in Pudukottai district through video-conference from the Secretariat at Chennai.

Mr. Stalin reviewed the number of COVID-19 patients in the district, treatment being provided to them, the number of COVID treatment centres, number of fever camps being conducted, the number of RT-PCR tests being done and the prevention measures.

He ascertained the oxygen stock in government hospitals in the district, the number of treatment beds, information regarding 50 % per cent bed facilities available in private hospitals, the number of medical department staff and about basic facilities in hospitals.

Mr. Stalin gave necessary advice to Collector P. Uma Maheswari regarding the steps to be taken on a war- footing to protect the people from the viral infection. Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Pudukottai Government Medical College Principal Poovathi, and officials of Health and Revenue departments participated in the meeting, an official release said.