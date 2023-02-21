ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin pays homage to DMK senior party functionary S.N.M.Ubayadullah

February 21, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

The Chief Minister, who was on his way to Tiruvarur, dropped in at the house of the departed senior party functionary

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin offering floral tributes to a portrait of former Minister S.N.M.Ubayadullah in Thanjavur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Tuesday called on the bereaved family of former Minister and DMK senior party functionary S.N.M. Ubayadullah at Thanjavur.

The former Minister passed away here on Sunday and his mortal remains were interred on Monday.

On Monday, the Chief Minister, who was on his way to Tiruvarur, dropped in at the house of the departed senior party functionary here at Thanjavur and expressed his condolences to the bereaving family.

He also paid floral tributes to the former Minister’s portrait. Elected representatives of Parliament S.S. Palanimanickam and T.R.Baalu of the DMK and Su.Thirunavukkarasar of Indian National Congress, MLA Poondi K.Kalaivanan, former MLA M.Ramachandran, Thanjavur Mayor S.Ramanathan and Deputy Mayor Anjugam accompanied the Chief Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was organised at the Tamil University here on Monday evening where his contributions to the Dravidian movement and his political career as a member of DMK were recalled apart from his services as the Senate member of the university, according to a university release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US