Stalin pays homage to DMK senior party functionary S.N.M.Ubayadullah

February 21, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Tuesday called on the bereaved family of former Minister and DMK senior party functionary S.N.M. Ubayadullah at Thanjavur.

The former Minister passed away here on Sunday and his mortal remains were interred on Monday.

On Monday, the Chief Minister, who was on his way to Tiruvarur, dropped in at the house of the departed senior party functionary here at Thanjavur and expressed his condolences to the bereaving family.

He also paid floral tributes to the former Minister’s portrait. Elected representatives of Parliament S.S. Palanimanickam and T.R.Baalu of the DMK and Su.Thirunavukkarasar of Indian National Congress, MLA Poondi K.Kalaivanan, former MLA M.Ramachandran, Thanjavur Mayor S.Ramanathan and Deputy Mayor Anjugam accompanied the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was organised at the Tamil University here on Monday evening where his contributions to the Dravidian movement and his political career as a member of DMK were recalled apart from his services as the Senate member of the university, according to a university release.