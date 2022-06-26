Stalin lays foundation for new block at Tiruchi college

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated through video conference a new block at Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchi where Ministers K. Ponmudi, K.N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi were in attendance. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday laid the foundation stone of 'Global Jamalians Block' at Jamal Mohamed College (JMC) through video conference at a function that also marked commemoration of Founders Day and inauguration of college history compilation.

The Chief Minister lauded the college's focus on extra-curricular activities alongside academics, and said skill development in different spheres would pave way for bright future of the students.

"Multi-dimensional progress of the younger generation through skill acquisition early on is the intent of 'Naan Mudhalvan,' my dream scheme, as also the 'Kaloori Kanavu' scheme launched on Saturday," the Chief Minister said.

The party's government seeks to be known for its emphasis on higher education and research, he said.

Mr. Stalin had a special word of praise for the college alumni's support for the downtrodden students pursuing higher education, through its 19 chapters across the globe and elsewhere within the country.

The college alumni extended financial support to needy students to the tune of ₹70 lakh per year through scholarships, Principal S. Ismail Mohideen said.

The collective view expressed against New Education Policy 2020 by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was endorsed by K.M. Khader Mohideen, national president of Indian Union Muslim League, on the occasion.

M.J. Jamal Mohamed Bilal, president of the College Management Committee, presided over. A..K. Khaja Nazeemudeen, secretary and correspondent, and M.J. Jamal Mohamed, treasurer, also spoke.