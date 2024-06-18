Stalin launches second phase of excavation at Porpanaikottai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday launched the second phase of excavations at Porpanaikottai in Pudukottai district through video conference from the Secretariat at Chennai.

During the phase-I excavations launched in May last, several artefacts and antiquities were found at the excavation site.

The excavation seeks to unearth an ancient fort at Porpanaikottai village that is situated a few km from Pudukottai Town. A total of 22 trenches were dug in phase- I and brick structures, several old artefacts and antiquities were unearthed. As many as 533 artefacts and antiquities, including hopscotch, spout, glass bangle, rubbing stone, gold nose stud, bone point, stone bead, crystal bead, citril quartz and antimony rod, were found.

In addition to these, glazed ware, porcelain potshard, black ware, red ware, perforated ware, torpedo jar and rouletted ware were also found during the excavations that were carried out at ‘Aranmanai Thidal’ and ‘Kottai Karai’. Porpanaikottai is a Sangam age site where a fort is believed to have existed. A separate water channel made of brick also surfaced while carrying out the excavations during phase- I.

Excavation director T. Thangadurai said two localities - one on the southern side of ‘Aranmanai Thidal’ and the other at north ‘Kottai Karai’ - have been chosen for excavations during the second phase.

Besides Mr. Thangadurai, Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya, and other officials were present at Porpanaikottai when the second phase of excavation was launched by the Chief Minister.