Stalin launches ₹1,000-crore footwear unit, expands nutritional intervention scheme

Published - November 16, 2024 12:48 am IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday laid the foundation for a footwear manufacturing unit at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Park at Jayamkondam. The Taiwan-based Dean Shoes will invest ₹1,000 crore in the establishment of the unit. It will create direct and indirect jobs for 15,000 people.

Later, he launched the second phase of Uttachathai Uruthi Sei, a nutritional intervention programme for malnourished children and their mothers, at Varanavasi near Ariyalur and distributed nutritional kits to a group of beneficiaries.

He interacted with parents and enquired about the health of the children who were given nutritional kits in the first phase. Official sources said ₹22 crore would be spent on the second phase.

Kits containing a mother’s health mix, ghee, iron and folic acid syrup, among others, would be given to beneficiaries of the second phase.

Mr. Stalin said he wanted to ensure the welfare of the marginalised, women, youth, and children.

“Children cannot ask what they need. The government should take care of the needs of the voiceless. As a father, I am doing whatever is needed for the family,” he added.

