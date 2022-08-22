Stalin inaugurates training schools for ‘Archakars’ and ‘Odhuvaars’

They will function from Srirangam and Samayapuram

An ‘Archakar’ training school at Srirangam and a training school for ‘Odhuvaars’ at Samayapuram near here were inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conferencing from Chennai on Monday.

Thirty out of the 40 students, including two girls, joined the Archaka training school which is functioning in Yatri Nivas situated along the Panchakarai Road in Srirangam. Students in the age group 14 to 24 years had been selected in the school which has a headmaster and Agama teacher.

The selected students would be taught ‘Seyyul in Tamil language, Vedas, Tirukkural, Agama, Astrology, Naalayira Divya Prabhandham among others. A monthly stipend of ₹3,000 would be provided to each student who would stay in the school. Accommodation, food and other basic facilities would be provided to the students at the Yatri Nivas, said a senior Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department official. The duration of the training for the students is one year.

District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar participated in the inauguration ceremony and distributed admission orders to the selected students. Srirangam MLA M. Palaniyandi, Sri Ranganathaswamy temple Joint Commissioner S. Marimuthu and the department officials participated in the ceremony.

An HR&CE official said the training school for ‘Odhuvaars’ had been set up near the Arulmigu Mariamman temple. A total number of 10 boys in the age group 13 to 20 years had been admitted in the school where introductory classes began on Monday soon after inauguration.

The school has two teachers. Students would undergo training for a period of three years. The selected students would be provided accommodation, food and other basic facilities .