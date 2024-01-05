Stalin inaugurates library-cum-knowledge centre in Mayiladuthurai

January 05, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

A library-cum-knowledge centre constructed under the Kalaignar Nagarpuram Membattu Thittam in Mayiladuthurai town was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday through video conferencing from Chennai.

By utilising the funds sanctioned under the Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (2021-22), the Department of Municipal Administration constructed the library-cum-knowledge centre near Dharmapuram Gnanambigai Government Arts College in Mayiladuthurai town at a cost of ₹2 crore.

According to a press release from the district administration, the library-cum-knowledge centre has been equipped with 2,322 books, 11 computers with high-speed internet facilities, dedicated provisions for competitive exam aspirants, and facilities for persons with disabilities. This centre would benefit school and college students from rural areas to nurture their reading habits. A district-level monitoring committee, under the chairmanship of the District Collector, had been set up to review functioning of the centre.

District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi and Mayiladuthurai MLA S. Rajakumar participated in the inaugural ceremony at Mayiladuthurai.

Fish landing centre

In a separate event on Thursday, Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated the newly constructed fish landing centre at Vanagiri coastal village near Sirkazhi in the district. Over 3,400 fishermen living in the village are likely to benefit from the new fish landing centre, fish auctioning centre, and fishing net mending shed constructed at a cost of ₹8 crore.

The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated various fishing infrastructure facilities established at a cost of ₹9.78 crore at Chinnamedu coastal village on Thursday.