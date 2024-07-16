ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin inaugurates buildings for arts and science colleges in Tiruchi, Pudukottai

Published - July 16, 2024 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI/ PUDUKOTTAI:

The Hindu Bureau

 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated through video conference from Chennai buildings constructed for the Government Arts and Science College at Manapparai in Tiruchi district and the Government Arts and Science Colleges at Thulaiyanur in Tirumayam block and Keezhathur in Alangudi town panchayat in the district on Tuesday.

The new buildings for the two colleges in Pudukottai district have been constructed at a cost of ₹12.46 crore and ₹12.40 crore.  Following the virtual inauguration by the Chief Minister, Law Minister S. Regupathy participated in a function held at the Government Arts and Science College at Thulaiyanur in which the District Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya and other officials took part.

The building for the Tirumayam college has been constructed in an area measuring 4,609 sq. m. while the building for the Alangudi college has been built on an area measuring 4,188 sq. m. Both buildings have classrooms, meeting hall, rooms for teachers, library, and health centre, an official release said. 

Mr. Stalin inaugurated through video conference the building constructed for the Government Arts and Science College at Manapparai in Tiruchi district. The new building has been constructed at a cost of ₹14.94 crore on a total area measuring 50,100 s. ft. It has 14 classrooms, three laboratories, meeting hall, rooms for teachers, and library among others, another release said. 

