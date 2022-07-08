Stalin has no intention to wreak vengeance on anyone, says Law Minister Regupathy

Regupathy was responding to allegations that the DMK government was initiating DVAC probe against AIADMK leaser Kamaraj due to ‘personal vendetta‘

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Friday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had no intention to wreak vengeance against anyone. He was responding to allegations that the searches conducted at the residence of AIADMK former minister R. Kamaraj by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption officers was due to political vendetta.

Speaking to reporters in Pudukottai, Mr. Regupathy said whatever action the State government had taken it was done as per law. It was quite natural for those against whom “raids were conducted to claim that it was vendetta”, he said.

Replying to another query, the Minister said the searches were conducted only after carrying out an inquiry regarding allegations levelled by public and social organisations besides non-governmental organisations.

The searches were conducted only when there were fundamental grounds for initiating the same, he said adding the government does not initiate such actions unilaterally.