Stalin has earned wrath of people than Palaniswami, claims Dhinakaran

August 19, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - TIRUCHI

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday claimed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earned the wrath of the people in the last two-and-half-years.

Speaking to journalists at Tiruchi, Mr. Dhinakaran said people had expressed their anger against the erstwhile AIADMK government headed by Edappadi Palaniswami due to “misrule” and extended their support to the DMK-led alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and in the 2021 assembly elections. However, in the last two-and-half-years Mr Stalin had earned the wrath of the people much more than Mr. Palaniswami, he claimed.

The AMMK leader expressed hope that the people of the State would accept his party in the 2024 Parliamentary polls and in the 2026 Assembly elections as an alternative to the DMK and the AIADMK.

Answering a question on the State-wide fast called by the DMK against NEET, Mr. Dhinakaran said the Supreme Court order on NEET was being implemented all over the country.

The DMK’s promise in the run up to the 2021 Assembly elections that it would abolish NEET was only to cheat the people. The DMK’s “character” was to deceive people, Mr. Dhinakaran alleged and claimed the party would resort to any tactics to come to power.

Asked whether the AMMK would form part of the alliance if the AIADMK and the BJP were to come together in the 2024 Parliamentary elections, Mr. Dhinakaran said that would be decided at the time of the poll.